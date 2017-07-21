Radio Flyer Rolls Out a Luke Skywalker Landspeeder for Kids

(WKRG) — Look out Star Wars fans! Radio Flyer has announced the roll out of a Luke Skywalker Landspeeder for kids!

It’s the first kid-sized Landspeeder you can actually drive! Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder™ by Radio Flyer is modeled after the sand-pocked and sun-faded X-34 craft from Star Wars: A New Hope.

According to Radio Flyer, it has seats for 2 riders, an interactive dashboard with lights and real movie sounds, and a 5mph driving speed, this speeder provides a truly galactic driving experience.

The gear shift switches between 2mph forward, 5mph forward, or 2mph reverse. 12V rechargeable battery and charger included. For ages 4+, max weight 130 lbs.

It looks like you can pre-order the ride now and it is expected to ship in September for $499.99!