NEW YORK, N.Y. (WNYW) — Several people had to be rescued Friday after a seaplane became disabled in New York City’s East River.

The plane got stuck a little after 5:30 in the evening. Aerials show the wing of the plan dipping the water.

NYPD and FDNY pulled boats up to the aircraft.

The people stuck on board the plane hopped onto the NYPD boat, and the FDNY boat towed the seaplane away.