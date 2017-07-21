Newborn Given Crushed Pills to Hide Drug Addiction, Police Say

SPANISH FORK, UT (KUTV) — Two parents are in jail after police found they allegedly gave their child drugs. But that’s not the worst of it, police say the couple’s other two younger children also tested positive for drugs.

Officers say they found the home littered with drug paraphernalia all in the reach of four young kids who are 8 and younger.

Colbe Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, are accused of giving their newborn daughter drugs just hours after she was born.

Investigators say the couple gave her suboxone to try and hide the baby’s drug addiction from the nurses.

“They took this medication crushed it up. They would wet a finger dip it in the crushed up pills and apply it to the gums of the child,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff Dept. said.

The investigation started back on June 26th at a Spanish Fork Walmart when Wilde was accused of stealing something and then took off running with the newborn in a car seat. He ran into one of the sliding doors and dropped the car seat with the baby in it, and it rolled across the floor. Christenson was also arrested at the store.

According to KUTV, investigators obtained warrants to collect blood and urine samples from the couple while in jail. The preliminary urine tests came back positive for methamphetamine and opiates. Because they administered drugs to the newborn child they were booked for distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a first-degree felony.

They were also booked for possession of use of heroin and methamphetamine, endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Wilde and Christenson has been set at $10,000, cash only.