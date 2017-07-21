Mississippi woman charged with lying about fall at Walmart

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A 59-year-old Mississippi woman has been indicted on criminal charges, with prosecutors saying she lied when she reported falling at a Walmart store.

State Attorney General Jim Hood said Friday that Dianne Bullock of Jackson is charged with one count each of insurance and wire fraud.

The indictment charging Bullock says she filed a complaint with Walmart in 2015 saying she slipped and fell while shopping at a store in McComb. Authorities say surveillance video showed the fall never happened.

Bullock would face up to eight years in prison and $15,000 in fines if she was convicted of both counts.

She turned herself in to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. It was not immediately known if Bullock had an attorney representing her.