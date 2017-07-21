MISSING: Teenage boy believed to be camping in Beulah area

By Published: Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —- It’s now been three days since a 13 year old went missing.

Grant Hofberger IV took missing from his home on July 18 around 8 a.m. He was last seen wearing a blue camo shirt, black jogging pants and a grey book bag. He was riding his black bicycle, carrying a sleeping bag and a box of cereal.

His hair was recently cut into a very short “crew cut”-style haircut.  The family believes Grant could be camping in the Perdido River Wildlife Management area in Beulah, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Department.

His family asks that people continue to be on the look out for the boy. Over the past day, the family has received numerous calls and sighting of Grant in the Mobile Highway-Beulah Road area.

If you have any information on where Grant could be, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or KlaasKids at 855-733-5567.

