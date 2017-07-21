Help Identify These Two Burglary Suspects in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted for burglarizing a home in Semmes.

A woman told investigators that the men broke into her home on Vickers Road on Wednesday. She says it happened in the afternoon, and the men forced their way in through the back door.

The men got away with several antique items, including lamps, camera equipment, and jewelry. The victim told deputies she later found many of her antiques at Lovelace Antiques on Lott Road in Eight Mile, about five miles from her home.

The victim says the men also stole a dozen pocket knives.

The owner of the antique store handed over these surveillance images to investigators:

In a news release posted online, the sheriff’s office says it would love to “give them a tour of our ‘antique’ facility, aka metro jail. We have antique steel doors from the 1200’s…aka men’s barracks.”

Anyone with information on the crime can reach the sheriff’s office at 251-574-8633. You can also submit a tip anonymously here.