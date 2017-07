Students at Fonde Elementary School return to the classroom Friday for the first day of school.

Fonde is the first year-round school in the Mobile County Public School System.

Pictures shared on social media by MCPSS show teachers and students getting ready this week.

Students at the year round school will attend the required 175 days with a shorter summer and a two to three week break after each quarter.

The first day of school for the rest of Mobile County’s public schools is August 8.