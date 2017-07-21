FAQ: Everything You Need to Know About OWA

How much do tickets cost?

General Admission — $34.99

Junior Admission (42” and under) — $27.99

Senior Admission (60 and older) — $27.99

Military Admission — $27.99

Annual Pass — $89.99

Age 3 and under — Free

What are the park hours?

The park is open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight, every day of the week.

Where is the park located?

10113 Foley Beach Express

Foley, AL 36535

Do you have to pay to park?

No! Parking is free for all guests.

How many rides are there?

There are 21 rides, ranging from thrill rides to kid-friendly ones. The featured ride is OWA’s Rollin’ Thunder roller coaster.

What does OWA mean?

According to the park’s website, the name comes from the Muscogee Creek language and means “big water.”

Is smoking allowed?

Yes. Smoking is allowed but only in designated areas. You can find these areas on your map when you enter the park.

What food options are available?

As of right now, concession stands are available in the park. OWA plans to open restaurants and other dining options in September 2017.