Candlelight Vigil in Remembrance of Bernadine Corbin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family gathers to remember the life of Bernadine Corbin on what would have been her 51st birthday.

Corbin was killed 16 years ago and her murderer never caught. Bernadine left her apartment in the Maysville Community back in February of 2001 and never returned. She was attacked in the early morning hours and her body was found days later in a wooded area.

A dozen of her closest family members held a candlelight vigil for her tonight at the sight of where her body was found not too far from Virginia and Booker Streets.

“The hardest part for me is we don’t have any answers. Nobody came forward after all those years. It’s like did you even know that she had kids..yeah..did you even care..to do that to her…to leave her abandoned in some woods,” said Corbin’s daughters.