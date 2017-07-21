Back to School Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Underway in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are less than a month away from the start of school and this weekend you can save money getting ready for the new school year.

The Sales Tax Holiday weekend got underway Friday morning and runs until midnight on Sunday, July 23.

This is the 12th year Alabama has given shoppers the opportunity to buy certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. For a full list of items exempt click on the following link.

Several local counties are participating in the event this weekend including:

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Conecuh County

Monroe County

Clarke County

For a list of municipalities and counties participating throughout Alabama, click here.

The ‘Back to School’ sales tax holiday began in 2006 when lawmakers in Montgomery passed an ordinance to change the Code of Alabama 1975. It was originally held on the first weekend in August but later moved to the third full weekend in July.