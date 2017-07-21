Alabama Woman Charged in Child’s Death in Hot Car

Associated Press Published:

JASPER, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman is jailed on a murder charge in the death of her young daughter in a hot car earlier this year.

Walker County sheriff’s officials say 35-year-old Memory Ryan Vieyra is being held in the death of 14-month-old Guiliana Susan Grace Ramirez.

A court document alleges the Forestdale woman shook the girl violently and left her in an extremely hot vehicle for an extended period of time. The girl died on March 29.

Records show the woman was arrested Wednesday. She also is charged with aggravated assault.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney who could speak on behalf of Vieyra.

Vieyra is being held with bail set at $250,000.

