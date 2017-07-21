A Decade Later, A Home in Spring Hill is the Victim of a Home Invasion Again

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a case of deja-vu for residents in the Spring Hill area. A decade apart, two home invasions take place at the same house on Chelsea Drive.

On Wednesday, a young teenage boy was babysitting when someone kicked in the door. The suspected robber fled after seeing the children at home. Neighbors say a black man and woman drove away in a maroon car.

News 5 looked into our archives and in 2008, three men entered the same home when only a 13-year-old was there. In that case, the boy hid in the closet until the robbers left. With the help of neighbors who captured a license plate, the suspects were arrested soon after.

While crime is not common in the Spring Hill area, residents are concerned this type of incident has happened twice to children.

“That is scary that someone would break in there and that’s all that was there,” says Tom Eiland.

Anyone with information regarding Wednesday’s attempted home invasion is urged to contact Mobile Police.