Trial date set for case linked to “S-Town” podcast in Alabama

By Published: Updated:
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of friend John B. McLemore, who is also featured in the serialized show. A judge has set an Oct. 16 trial date for Goodson, named in a mulit-count indictment related to an alleged theft linked to events in the popular story. Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in "S-Town." (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man featured in the hit podcast “S-Town” is scheduled to go on trial in October on charges related to events in the story.

A Bibb County judge signed an order Thursday setting an Oct. 16 trial date for 26-year-old Tyler Goodson of Woodstock.

Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in “S-Town.”

The case relates to something that happened during production of the podcast about McLemore’s life in the rural Alabama town. “S-Town” tells the story of an alleged murder and another death, and winds up focusing on McLemore’s tortured relationship with the town of Woodstock, his own inner demons, and Goodson.

Goodson is asking a judge to move the trial to another county because of the immense popularity of the podcast. He claims publicity makes it impossible to get a fair trial.

