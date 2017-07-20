The Heat Is Reaching Dangerous Levels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Forecasters say summertime heat is reaching dangerous levels in parts of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Thursday for northwestern Alabama, northern Louisiana and western and northern Mississippi.

Forecasters say a strong ridge of high pressure will produce a dome of heat and humidity across the central United States that includes the Deep South.

The combination of humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s will make it feel like it’s above 100 degrees.

Forecasters say the heat index will likely reach 110 degrees in some places.

Forecasters urge caution for anyone outdoors.

The heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday night for Alabama and Mississippi and through Friday night in Louisiana.

Temperatures across Georgia Thursday and Friday will reach into the mid-90s.

