Snake Knocks Out Power for 22,000 Customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) — Thousands of people were without power in Jacksonville, Florida all because of one snake.

Officials say the snake came into contact with a circuit breaker causing the power to go out for more than 22,000 customers.

This is not the first time a snake caused the electricity to go out either.

In July 2014, a snake got into a transformer causing a brief power outage at the St. Johns Town Center.

Then in September 2015, a snake crawled into a transformer in Clay Electric’s Double Branch substation causing an outage that left 5,000 customers in the dark for an hour.

And two weeks after that, another snake cause a power outage once again affecting thousands of customers in the northern part of Clay County.

The Jacksonville Electric Authority was asked if anything was being done to prevent this from happening again. They say animal guards and fiberglass brackets are being installed on distribution lines.

They also say they’re working to prevent bird’s nests in substations because birds lay eggs which attract snakes looking for food.