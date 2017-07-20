Senate Judiciary Committee approves FBI director nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of President Donald Trump’s choice to head the FBI.

Christopher Wray’s nomination will now move to the Senate floor.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa praised Wray, who promised at his hearing last week to never let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission.

Wray would replace James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump in May amid the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump’s campaign.