Report: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Commits Suicide

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Musician Chester Bennington receives the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the 9th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Chester Bennington, the frontman of alternative rock band Linkin Park has committed suicide, according to a report from TMZ.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said the singer hanged himself at a private residence in the Los Angeles area. His body was discovered Thursday before 9:00am.

Bennington is best known as the lead singer of Linkin Park, one of the most commercially successful rock acts of the last twenty years, known for their hits “In the End,” “Faint,” and “Crawling.” They’re also known for their crossover album with hip-hop artist Jay-Z.

Bennington was 41-years-old.

