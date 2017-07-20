Pensacola Attorney Sues Sky Zone After Child Breaks Leg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola family filed a lawsuit against Sky Zone Trampoline Park, alleging failure to establish appropriate procedures, rules, and regulations, among other claims. Their young son suffered a compound fracture in his leg in January 2017.

News 5 obtained 911 calls from the park, a total of eight from the time the park opened in July 2016 to January of this year and learned the aforementioned young man isn’t the only person who was seriously injured.

In the video above, multiple calls from Sky Zone to Escambia County EMS recount several different injuries. One about an ankle, two about knees, and one about a compound leg fracture.

It’s the last call, placed on January 3rd, that’s brought allegations against Sky Zone into the light. Legal counsel representing 11-year-old Callaghan Williams alleges several acts of negligence, mainly focused on employees not enforcing the rules.

The law firm did not want to appear on camera but did provide a statement, saying:

This case is presently in litigation. Sky Zone has retained counsel and we do not feel that it is presently appropriate to discuss the case. Our position and theories of law and negligence are contained in our complaint.”

We reached out to Sky Zone as well for a comment about the law suit. They said:

The safety of our guests is our top priority. We are currently investigating this claim and are unable to comment further at this time.

The law firm says other plaintiffs will be joining this case, but they can’t release details at this time.