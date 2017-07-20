One Giant Leap For Mankind: Apollo Landing Anniversary

(AP)- Forty-eight years ago, today, was humanity’s giant leap – the moon landing.

At 6:54 am, July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong, Mike Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin stepped into the Apollo 11. Jack King, the voice of launch control had reported that the astronauts had boarded after a breakfast of “orange juice, steaks, scrambled eggs, toast, and coffee”.

And on July 20, at 4:17 pm, Armstrong became the first person to step on the moon, closely followed by Buzz Aldrin.

What came to be celebrated as the US’s single-largest achievement in the Cold War era, took place at a time when the US was also at war in Vietnam, while the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. was raging within the country.

The US’s advances in space research and expeditions were reported with gusto, broadcast live, as the American public hung on every word that floated out of Cape Canaveral in Florida, and later Houston as well. It was as effective a propaganda machine as any, keeping the people excited. Nothing quite inspired patriotism like advances in space exploration did.