Mobile Man Killed in Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash

(WKRG)- A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Mobile man.

The accident occured at 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 65 at the 139 mile marker, eight miles north of Greenville.

24-year-old Wyman Tyrell Lucius was killed when the 2012 Ford Fusion he was driving left the roadway and struck a parked 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Lucius was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.