Mississippi Election Shows the Power of a Single Vote

CALEDONIA, Miss. (AP) – A mayor’s race in Mississippi is proof that every vote counts.

Voters in the small town of Caledonia have chosen a new mayor by a one-vote margin, but only after a do-over election.

The June 6 election was counted three times, resulting in three different numbers in the town of about 1,000 residents.

The incumbent mayor, Bill Lawrence, had a one-vote lead in two of the counts, but tied with challenger Mitch Wiggins in the other. Officials set a new election amid questions about how an election commissioner had handled a ballot box.

Local news outlets report that in the do-over election Tuesday, Wiggins defeated Lawrence by a single vote.

Lawrence called the experience “more than surreal.”

There was no immediate word on whether he would seek a recount.