Lawmakers React to Sen. John McCain’s Brain Cancer Diagnosis

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – Those who know and have worked with Arizona Senator John McCain are reacting to news that the 80-year-old lawmaker has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor.

Here are some of the reactions posted on twitter:

McCain was diagnosed at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. That is where he had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 12,000 people a year are diagnosed with glioblastoma. The American Cancer Society puts the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4 percent.