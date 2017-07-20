Coffee Recalled for Containing Similar Active Ingredient Found in Viagra

A coffee company has issued a recall for one of it’s products for containing a similar active ingredient to what’s found in Viagra.

Bestherbs Coffee has voluntarily recalled all lots of New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee. FDA laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil, which has similar properties as sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

Viagra is known as the FDA-approved prescription drug to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee also contains undeclared milk.

These undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. In addition, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Bestherbs Natural Coffee at 817-903-2288 or Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com, Monday thru Friday 9am to 5pm CST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.