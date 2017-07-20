BREAKING: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole After Serving Nine Years for Armed Robbery

A Nevada parole board allowing O.J. Simpson to go free in October has cited his compliance with prison rules, his lack of prior convictions, his low risk of committing another crime, his community support and stable release plans.

The four commissioners decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star can be paroled after serving his minimum nine-year term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon. He tried to take back sports memorabilia in a hotel room in Las Vegas.

The chairwoman of the board says it didn’t look favorably on parole violators. The commissioners will release a final order with the conditions of Simpson’s release.