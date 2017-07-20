Baldwin School Board Approves Plan for New Schools + Campus Additions

Officials in Baldwin County are pushing forward with a plan to fund new schools in the system.

Thursday night the school board voted to approve a $60 million capital improvement plan that would build two new schools and renovate 5 other campuses.

New Schools

– $15.5 Million elementary school in Foley

– $15.4 Million elementary school in Eastern Shore.

Additions

– $9.4 Million K-6 expansion in Bay Minette

– $4 million expansion project for a K-6 school in Fairhope

– $6.3 million K-8 addition/renovation in Orange Beach

– $3.8 million addition at Gulf Shores Elementary

– $2.75 million addition at Daphne Middle School

The plan is funded through a county sales tax extension.

“This is huge. This is huge for the educators, the employees of Baldwin County Schools, and it’s huge for the health of Baldwin County in general,” said Tyler.

The plan now needs to be approved by the Baldwin County Commission. Once that happens construction could start in the coming months.