3 Charged with Woman’s Death in Tuscaloosa County

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say three men are charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in Tuscaloosa County.

The body of 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin was found Monday on a rural road near a gas well.

Police say 23-year-old Koran Rashad Lewis; 20-year-old Vida Milagros Confetti and 16-year-old Kendrick Ky’Andre Marshall are now charged in her killing.

Court records aren’t available to show whether any of the three have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

All three suspects are in jail, and officials say additional arrests are possible.

Authorities haven’t released details on how or why they believe Nevin was slain.

