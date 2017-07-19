WKRG Wins Nappies for Morning Show, Weather, Sports and Investigative!

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Lagniappe’s annual Nappie award winners are out, and WKRG News 5 is thrilled to have won the most awards of any news station in Mobile!

Fans voted “News 5 This Morning” with Jessica Taloney, Bill Riales, John Nodar as the Best Local Morning TV Newscast.

Peter Albrecht was voted Best TV Investigative Reporter, Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls was voted Best Meteorologist, and Randy Patrick was voted for Best Sports Coverage.

This is the 15th year for the Nappies, which have become popular local awards by Lagniappe newspaper that are nominated and voted for by fans.

The awards ceremony is Friday July 21 at 7:00pm at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile. Doors open at 5:30pm. The full list of winners is coming in the next edition of Lagniappe.