Watch: Why Did the Gator Cross the Road?

By Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers in Lakeland had a close encounter with a large alligator.

Sherese Walker grabbed her cell phone and recorded some amazing video of the gator as it tried to cross the road.

This happened on Sleepy Hill Road in North Lakeland.

The video shows the gator in the grassy median. The gator appears to start to cross the road, then hesitates and walks across the median and crosses the other side of the road.

Drivers stop abruptly when they see the gator scrambling across the road, then vanish into a nearby wooded area.

Sherese Walker shared the video on the Lakeland Police Department Facebook page with the comment, “If anyone walks on Sleepy Hill, be careful.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s