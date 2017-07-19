BREAKING: Washington Co. Chief Deputy Seriously Injured in Crash

Washington County, AL (WKRG)

Washington County Chief Deputy Deshone Holloway is in critical condition at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile after a crash on Highway 45 near the Mississippi state line.

The crash happened around 5 p.m Tuesday, according to Sheriff Richard Stringer.

The sheriff says Holloway turned his vehicle around to pursue a suspect before crashing and flipping his vehicle several times in a creek. The Sheriff says Holloway was airlifted to USA Medical Center and remains sedated Wednesday morning.

“He is the soft spoken easy going guy, there are some people that are born to be good officers, I put him on top,” said Stringer. “We feel like he will survive, we hope he will survive and come back to work, we hope and pray he comes back because we really need him.”

Sheriff Stringer says Holloway is one of his best deputies and has been with Washington County for at least the last 11 years. Stringer says this deputy is passionate about law enforcement and would smile and talk to the same people he’d put in jail.

“Everyone keep him in their prayers, we all know this is a dangerous job, most of us go out and ask for these jobs and we know they are dangerous but we don’t realize how dangerous these jobs are,” said Stringer.