Triumph Chairman: BP Settlement Money ‘Game Changer’ for Florida Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As devastating as the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill was to the local economy seven years ago, the settlement money now available could be a game-changer.

Many leaders believe the $1.5 billion from the Triumph Gulf Coast legislation could transform the Panhandle for generations to come.

“We have $300 million in our checking account, which is neat,” said Allan Bense, Triumph Gulf Coast Chairman.

In the two years Bense has been the chairman, the organization has been anticipating the initial funding. The first $300 million check is the first of many the organization will receive over the next 12 to 13 years.

“If we are bad stewards of this first $300 million, we need to be careful,” Bense said. “That’s why I’m so, so focused on making sure we do the right thing with this first tranche of money.”

Every coastal county from Escambia to Wakulla is guaranteed at least some of the Triumph money.

“Statutes say that $120 million of this $300 million goes equally into the eight counties, so each county gets $15 million guaranteed,” Bense said. “Now that leaves us with what $180 million, and that just goes to whomever.”

The board members have the task of sifting through all of the funding applications and selecting the ones that will have the most impact on the panhandle.

“We have to hire legal council, CPAs and things like that. I’m hoping by mid-August we’ll have a lot of that in place,” Bense said. “Hopefully by mid-September, we’ll have an application process in place, staff, a location.”

Bense will sit as chair of the seven member board until the end of the year, then the former House Speaker will turn the job over to former Senate President Don Gaetz.

Board members will meet again on Aug. 16 when they’ll accept public input on economic-development projects.