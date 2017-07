Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) – The federal case against an Air Force Colonel who allegedly solicited a minor for sex moves forward.

According to court documents, a trial for 44-year-old Michael Shawn Garrett is now set for Aug. 21 in federal court in Panama City.

PCB Police arrested Garrett as part of an undercover sting after he allegedly traveled to meet a child for sex.

State charges against Garrett were dropped when the federal prosecutor took over the case.