Strange Outspending AG Challengers

By Published: Updated:
Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange
Luther Strange visiting Orange Beach Elementary School in May 2016.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Sen. Luther Strange is far outspending his challengers in the Republican primary to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat.

Fundraising reports released Tuesday show Strange raised $2.7 million so far in the Senate race.

Strange has also benefited from high-dollar spending on his behalf by a super political action committee with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The money has allowed Strange to dominate airwaves in the GOP battle to replace Sessions.

He is trying to fight off firebrand challengers, including House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mo Brooks and former Chief Justice Roy Moore. Brooks has a $1.3 million available heading into the Aug. 15 primary.

Much of that was left over from past House races. Strange was appointed senator after Sessions became U.S. attorney general.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s