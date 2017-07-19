“She’s a Fighter.” Husband of Injured Saraland Officer Speaks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The husband of a Saraland police officer shot by a suspect seven months ago while on the job is updating everyone on how she’s doing. Officer Jackie Tucker was shot in the head back in December while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The suspect later killed himself.

Officer Tucker spent months recovering in the ICU at USA Medical Center. Tucker’s husband, Aaron, says she is making progress in a rehab facility in Atlanta.

Aaron spoke to reporters today. He says, “She is a fighter. She has been fighting since day one.” Tucker says Jackie cannot talk yet and is slowly learning to do everyday tasks by herself. He says the focus is on strengthening her muscles so that she can one day walk on her own.

He appreciates the help from the entire community. “From family members to the community, everyone has been supportive of us. Every day that goes by, someone says, ‘Can I do something for you? Is anything okay?’ Everyone has supported us well.”

Aaron is also a police officer with the Mobile Police Department. He says his wife will be in Atlanta indefinitely, as she continues to recover. There is still a GoFundMe page where the family is accepting monetary donations.