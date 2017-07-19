Semmes Rededicates Firehouse Today

Semmes, AL (WKRG)

It’s quiet here this morning but later today the Semmes Fire Department will be rededicating Firehouse #1. They’ve been announcing this over Facebook over the last couple of days. This morning you can see a new logo atop the building.

This comes months after the City of Semmes transitioned from a volunteer fire department to a paid municipal fire department. That did come with some legal trouble. There was a fight between the city and volunteers over who owned much of the fire fighting gear after the transition was made. Volunteers were briefly locked out of the fire house and that led to a judge’s ruling months later.

This morning at 10 a.m. a ceremony will be held at Firehouse #1 at 3751 Wulff Road to rededicate the firehouse to the Dearmon family and tour the renovated facility.