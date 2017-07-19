Saudi Woman Arrested for Wearing Miniskirt Released From Custody

By Published: Updated:

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (WKRG) — Police in Saudi Arabia have released a woman detained for wearing a miniskirt. Her arrest went viral over the weekend after a video surfaced showing her outfit.

The video showed the woman walking around Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, wearing what police called “immodest” clothing. In addition to the miniskirt, the woman in the video is wearing a crop top and has her hair down.

Reports from state-run media said the outfit was against the country’s Islamic dress code, which states women must cover their faces and wear long robes. Many women also typically wear headscarves and cover their faces with veils.

As soon as the video hit the internet, people in the region became outraged and called on police to make the arrest. Saudi police arrested the woman and then passed along the case to a public prosecutor.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor released a statement saying the woman “was released without charge and the case has been closed.”

The young woman in the video has not been identified.

