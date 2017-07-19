Report: Investment Group Trying to Lure BayBears Out of Mobile

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile BayBears may be looking at move up to northern Alabama.

According to WHNT News 19, an Arizona company, BallCorps, LLC, has sought out investors to help buy the BayBears. They hope to relocate them to Madison County. The details come from a confidential investment opportunity summary dated in early June, obtained by WHNT.

The document states that the company met with city leaders in Madison County who have “expressed the willingness to construct a state-of-the-art ballpark with the largest mixed-use development in Alabama, slated to open for the 2019 season.”

WHNT says officials from the City of Madison, Madison County, and the development company told them that there wasn’t much to say about the potential deal.

The Southern League President told WHNT News that the Baybears did not currently have permission to move markets and would not say more about the sale. She did say, “this is a private business matter, and I will not and cannot discuss it publicly at this time.”

Mobile has been struggling in attendance for several years. While attendance is up this year, the BayBears are still last in the Southern League.

News 5 has contacted the BayBears for comment but have not heard back. Randy Patrick is following the developing story and will have the breaking details LIVE on News 5 at 6, 6:30 and 10:00.