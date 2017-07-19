Rain Delays Sidewalk Construction on McGregor Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction crews continue their road work on a popular thoroughfare in Mobile, but the completion of the project is two months behind schedule. City officials say rain is to blame for the delay.

Crews are currently working on installing new sidewalks on McGregor Avenue between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. The construction began in early March of this year and the projected deadline was late June, but now officials are saying the project will not be complete until most likely September.

However, crews are doing more than just installing sidewalks. They are also repairing and replacing curbs along with drainage work underneath the roadway.

City Engineer for Mobile Nick Amberger spoke with News Five last week and said, “the contractor has been fighting the rain for the better part of the last two months. I estimate they have 6 to 8 weeks of work left to finish, less if the weather will stay consistently dry. They are getting close to completing the complicated section adjacent to Oakway Drive.”

As a result, the construction on McGregor Avenue will spill into the start of the new school year in Mobile County which could complicate already congested traffic in the area.

The project is expected to cost the city of Mobile over $630,000 and is part of the 2017 Capital Improvement plan approved by the Mobile City Council.