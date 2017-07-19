Prayer Vigil for Elberta Police Chief In ICU in Colorado Hospital

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — As the sun set over Elberta, candles were lit and prayers sent for Police Chief Stan Devane. He was injured last week in a horse riding accident while vacationing out west. “The community really cares about him,” says assistant chief Ryan Pelfrey, “and they want to know that he’s okay.”

About one hundred folks gathered in the park in the center of town. Miles Bobe was among them. “He’s a good man who protects our town and looks out for us. The Bible talks about praying for your leaders and that’s exactly what we want to do.”

Devane was vacationing in Idaho Falls when he was thrown from a horse and fractured almost half a dozen ribs. He was released from the hospital at the time but then, complications say Pelfrey. “They have him sedated. He’s aware of his surroundings when he does wake up.”

He is in intensive care battling pneumonia and a bacterial infection. Towns folk believe their prayers will be answered and are sending pictures and a get well poster as evidence of a community that cares. “I think it’s great that the community shows up and shows their love,” says friend Donna Morgan.

As police chief, Devane has made his mark as a straight talking, no nonsense law enforcement officer. The message Wednesday night was pretty straight forward as well. “He’s the type of guy that would not want this. He’d say, oh y’all quit that but we’re going to do it because we love him.”

Doctors believe they have the Chief on the road to recovery but he will have at least a three-week stay in the hospital before he ever makes back home.