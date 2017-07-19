Police: Mom Left Baby in Car During 6 Hour Salon Trip, Arrested for Murder

ATLANTA, GA (WSB/CNN) Weeks of investigating and searching for Dijanelle Fowler finally led to the 25-year-old mother’s surrender Monday night.

She’s facing second degree murder, concealment and child cruelty charges in her baby’s hot car death. Court documents reveal fowler left her car running during a six-hour hair appointment in a salon on June 15th.

When she came out, the car and her baby Skylarseeen were dead. Instead of calling 911, police say she received a jump before leaving the hair salon. Warrants reveal the man who helped her was unlikely to see the child’s body in the backseat because there were “lots of clothes” to cover her. Fowler left after her car got a jump. Police believe she rode around with her dead child in the car for hours.

Warrants reveal she sent a text to the child’s godfather and said she was headed to urgent care for a headache. Documents go on to say she googled ‘seizure symptoms’ before parking at a hospital where she finally called 911 saying she was having a seizure. Fowler was hospitalized and released but never offered an explanation for her dead baby. Police say her story didn’t add up.