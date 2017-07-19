Pensacola Man Allegedly Steals Hundreds in Cigarettes from Gas Stations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is behind bars in the Escambia County jail, accused of several armed robberies, all to get cigarettes and cigars. He’s allegedly stolen hundreds of dollars worth of tobacco products from several different gas stations. He even held one employee at knife point during a robbery.

James Foster is the name of the man arrested for these crimes. He was caught after allegedly robbing a gas station off North Davis Highway in the middle of the afternoon.

Smart Fill Gas Station is a busy place, but Tuesday afternoon, around 12:45, time stood still for the man working behind the counter.

“He tried his card and it was not approved,” the employee said of the suspect. “I told him not approved. After I told him not approved he came behind the counter with a green and yellow knife.”

He doesn’t want to reveal his identity on the news, but the man who was working at the time of the robbery did show News 5 surveillance video. In the video, you can see the suspect pull out a knife as he walks around the counter.

“He said, ‘Don’t call the police. Don’t do anything, I will not hurt you,'” the employee said of the conversation between him and the suspect.

The suspect then starts grabbing cartons of cigarettes from the wall behind the counter. The employee says he was instructed to get a bag for the thief. Then, as the suspect was leaving, the attendant made a quick decision.

“I took the baseball thing and I ran behind him,” the employee said. “If I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t see the car that parked behind the store.”

The attendant was able to give police the license plate number, and just hours later, they arrested James Foster.

“I feel safe a lot more,” the employee said. “I feel better for the other stores that he will not go there and rob them like what he did with me.”

Foster is also accused of robbing two other gas stations, one for $50 worth of tobacco products and another for about $77 worth of tobacco products. He’s also accused of stealing his child’s mother’s car.

Foster’s bail is set at $137,500.