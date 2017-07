OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A boat crash in Okaloosa County, Florida killed one person.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office posted a picture of the boat on its Facebook page.

It said one of three people on board the boat was killed when the boat hit an object in the water. It happened in Choctawhatchee Bay near Crab Island.

So far the victim has not been identified. Florida Wildlife Conservation officers are investigating the crash.