Mom Produces Over 200 Ounces of Breast Milk a Day, Donates Milk

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: KATU

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) — Hundreds of babies are benefiting from an Oregon mom who donates her abundant breast milk supply to babies and hospitals in need.

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra is nursing her 6-month-old daughter and pumps too and it’s a lot!

She has something called Hyper Lactation Syndrome, when a mom can produce more than a gallon and a half of breast milk per day.

Elisabeth produces over 200 ounces a day. Normally, a mother produces 20-30 ounces in a day.

“Breastmilk is liquid gold, it should never be thrown away,” she stated.

So she donates the milk to both local moms and to hospitals nationwide.

“Being able to help so many babies every single day is just a beautiful thing. There are ‘over producers’ out there, that are willing to share, and willing to help,” she said.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s