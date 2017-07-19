Mobile Woman With Brain Tumor Victim Of Financial Scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Terry Graham has been bed ridden for several months with a brain tumor, and family members are just now finding out that she’s also been the victim of financial exploitation. And they say Darlene Brannon is the suspect.

“There was $10,000 taken from Regions, the $10,000 check that Darlene wrote. Then that Monday she wrote a $3,000 check, then July 12 she went to the credit union and got $72,572. They are telling me that she’s the one signing the checks but that’s all they’ll tell me at this point,” says Ginger Lynch.

It all happened while Graham was in the hospital. She says her mistake was adding Darlene’s name to her banking account. Graham needed help paying bills while she was in the hospital. Friends for 30 years, Graham says she always helped Brannon when it came to money…and was hoping for help in return.

“I raised her kids, she helped raise mine,” says Graham.

It didn’t end there. When they got home from the hospital, the keys to the house were gone, causing them to change the locks. Also gone was a filing cabinet that held Graham’s social security card, driver’s license, birth certificate, and her will. All the cash in the house had been taken, as well as all her prescription medications. Graham’s daughter, Ginger says her mom’s mailing address has been changed because they haven’t gotten mail in over a week.

“And you know, one step farther, to know that family has been assisting her in this, you know, my niece was supposed to be here helping my mom and it looks like that she’s been taking advantage of my mom,” says Lynch.

“Unfortunately, what we see most frequently are family members taking advantage of other family members,” says Sgt. Keith Miller with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Keith Miller with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says in these cases, family members should gain a power of attorney.

“If they’re to the level, either physically or mentally that they need a full-time caregiver chances are you would want to accept that responsibility to handle their daily affairs particularly where there’s a large amount of money or bank accounts, things of that nature,” says Miller.

And of course, if you’re hiring someone to take care of your relative, you’ll want to screen them and their agency closely. Meanwhile, Ginger Lynch has filed reports and is working with the police on this case.