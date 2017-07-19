Mobile Could See The Return Of Passenger Rail Service

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Community leaders along the Gulf Coast are pushing for a new passenger train route that would serve communities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The Sun Herald reports that the Gulf Coast Working Group is recommending that Congress consider two Amtrak routes – a New Orleans to Orlando, Florida daily round trip route and a New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama daily round trip.

The recommendations from the Gulf Coast Working Group are outlined in a report issued Monday.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, says the study shows that passenger rail service could be restored along the Coast quickly and at a reasonable cost.

Democrats have warned that early budget proposals from President Donald Trump have suggested cutting subsidies for Amtrak’s long-distance routes.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)