Military Man Accused of Enticing a Child for Sex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report in the case of McKinley is about 6 pages long.

It describes in explicit language how active military member 31-year-old Sean McKinley tried to lure what he thought was a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Investigators say this started with an online ad allegedly posted by McKinley, an older man looking for a younger woman.

The undercover officer responded to the ad asking McKinley to communicate through the app called Kik.

After that exchange, she told him she was a 14-year-old girl; investigators say McKinley proceeded with conversations asking to meet for sex.

McKinley was later arrested during the undercover operation and was charged traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child and transmitting harmful information to a child.

McKinley is now in jail serving one hundred eighty days.