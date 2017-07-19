MCSO Releases List of Parents Wanted for Not Sending Children to School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is tackling the problem of truancy head-on and they are using social media to do it.

On Tuesday, they posted a list on their website of parents in Mobile County wanted for the crime of not sending their children to school. The dictionary definition of truancy is, “the action of staying away from school without good reason; absenteeism.”

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 82 parents were listed on the website. Click on the link above to see the pictures and names wanted by the Mobile County Sheriff.

The start of school in Mobile County is less than a month away and deputies are warning all parents that sending their children to school is the law.

In a post on the Team Sheriff Facebook Page, they warn parents on the list about the repercussions of truancy. “To remove your photo from the list, you may turn yourself in at 450 Emmanuel Street (always open). If you have not turned yourself in, then look for the bus, it is coming to a neighborhood near you!”

450 Emmanuel Street is the address for Mobile Metro Jail in downtown Mobile.