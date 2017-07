MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Check this out! Okaloosa County Sherrif’s office posted this picture on their Facebook page today.

Deputy Glenn Hand went to the scene where a black bear was found in a tree near Highway 98 in Mary Esther this morning.

OCSO advises the public to keep an eye out along local highways for them and to remember if you leave them alone they will typically just climb down and go on about their business.