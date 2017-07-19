Golden Retriever Gives Birth to a Green Puppy

GOLSPIE, Scotland — A dog-owner in Scotland got quite a surprise when her pregnant Golden Retriever gave birth to 9 puppies, one them being green!

According to The Sun, Lousie Sutherland’s 3-year-old dog Rio gave birth to the mint green puppy which she duly named Forest, in reference to her unusual shade.

This rare discoloration is only known to have happened only three times before in the world.

It is caused by a bile pigment called biliverdin that is found in the placenta of dogs which can stain the puppy’s coat when it mixes with the mother’s amniotic fluid. The amniotic fluid is the liquid that protects her pups.

Sutherland says the color started to fade fairly quickly and should be completely gone soon.