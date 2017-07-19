Family Seeks Heirlooms Stolen from Recent Widow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Mobile is looking for help getting back items stolen from them in a burglary.

The thieves got away mostly with jewelry during the break-in last month.

Brenda LaCoste says the items cannot be replaced. Among what was taken was he husband’s wedding band, watch and another ring.

The items have special meaning because LaCoste’s husband, Vincent, recently died unexpectedly earlier this year.

“Of course I know he’s gone on to be with the Lord and I miss him so much but I feel like if I could just get back those things it would be almost like I had a part of him back,” said Brenda LaCoste. “And I’ve actually been praying that way for the person that took it that good would move on their heart to return it.”

If you recognize the items and know anything about the crime call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.