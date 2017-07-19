Crews Find Body of Missing Boater Near Gulfport, Reports Say

Related Coverage Search for Man Underway After Boat Runs Ashore Near Gulfport Harbor

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Emergency crews have located the body of a boater who went missing Tuesday morning near Gulfport, according to a report from CBS affiliate WLOX.

The search for Kevin Anderson began Tuesday after his boat ran ashore near Gulfport Harbor with the radio blaring and the motor still running.

Crews from the federal and state level lead the search for Anderson and his body was recovered in the Mississippi Sound on Wednesday morning.

News Five is working to gather more information on the discovery and his disappearance.