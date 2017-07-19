Crews Find Body of Missing Boater Near Gulfport, Reports Say

By Published:
(Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile on Facebook)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Emergency crews have located the body of a boater who went missing Tuesday morning near Gulfport, according to a report from CBS affiliate WLOX.

The search for Kevin Anderson began Tuesday after his boat ran ashore near Gulfport Harbor with the radio blaring and the motor still running.

Crews from the federal and state level lead the search for Anderson and his body was recovered in the Mississippi Sound on Wednesday morning.

News Five is working to gather more information on the discovery and his disappearance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s